Meta scraps Instagram AI feature after backlash over public photos

Meta shut off an Instagram AI image tool after three days, following backlash over a default opt-out design that could use public photos in AI creations.

Meta removed an Instagram AI feature on Friday, July 10, after about three days online, ending a rollout that let users generate AI images by @-mentioning public Instagram accounts. The tool was part of Meta’s Muse Image model, and the company said it was no longer available because it “missed the mark.”

The feature drew criticism because it used an opt-out model rather than requiring prior consent. Public-profile photos could be used in AI creations unless the account owner actively blocked the feature, while private accounts and users under 18 were automatically excluded. The Verge reported that the design allowed content from public Instagram accounts to be used without the account owner’s permission.

AI-generated illustration

Meta had cast the feature as a creative tool, saying it was meant to give people control over whether public content could be referenced. Instead, the public reaction moved quickly from confusion to resistance, with users objecting to a system that treated visibility as permission. For a company that has repeatedly argued that AI tools can be both useful and user-directed, the rollback showed how fragile that claim can be when the default settings feel extractive rather than voluntary.

The backlash was not limited to everyday Instagram users. Creative Artists Agency publicly criticized the feature and said it raised its concerns directly with Meta. CAA, whose clients include Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, said the privacy risks were clear enough to warrant immediate pushback. SAG-AFTRA also urged members and other Instagram users to opt out, turning the dispute into a broader fight over likeness, consent and creator control.

Instagram via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Meta’s retreat places the episode in a wider pattern of friction over AI products that use people’s images or content by default. The company pulled the feature fast, but the episode leaves an unresolved product question inside Meta and across the industry: whether user backlash can still force a real change in how AI tools are designed, or whether companies will simply reset the optics and try again with a different rollout.