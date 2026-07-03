Meta tests Pocket app for AI-generated mini games

Meta is testing Pocket, an app for generating mini games from text prompts, pushing AI creation further into casual, shareable entertainment.

Meta is testing Pocket, an experimental app that lets users generate and share interactive mini games from text prompts. The move extends the company’s effort to make AI creation feel less like specialized software and more like a casual consumer habit, built for quick sharing rather than technical skill.

Evidence of the app surfaced through reverse-engineering work and public posts from app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, who described Pocket as a creative platform for making and sharing small interactive experiences. Meta has not officially announced the product, and the absence of a public launch keeps Pocket in the realm of early experimentation, where features, audience and release plans can still change.

The test fits a broader pattern inside Meta’s AI product lineup. The company introduced Vibes on September 25, 2025, as a feed of AI videos inside the Meta AI app, and Meta’s help center now says people can create, share and remix AI-generated images and videos in Meta AI and Vibes. Meta also says those apps are not yet available everywhere, a sign that the company is still working through rollout and access issues as it expands the tools.

AI-generated illustration

Pocket also comes after Meta folded more creation features into its consumer apps and creator tools. Meta’s help documentation says users can edit videos in Meta AI and Edits, with clips limited to 10 seconds. That cap reflects the kind of lightweight, low-friction use case Meta has been building toward: short, shareable content that can be produced quickly on a phone and sent into a feed.

The company’s earlier creative app, Gizmo, had 635,000 lifetime installs across iOS and Google Play, according to Appfigures data cited in the reporting. Appfigures publicly tracks Gizmo with download and revenue analytics, underscoring that Meta has already tested demand for AI-made consumer content before moving toward Pocket. The scale of those installs suggests the company is not only building AI infrastructure behind the scenes, but also trying to train users to co-create with generative tools in everyday social formats.

Source: techbuzz.ai

If Pocket reaches a wider audience, it could push Meta deeper into a crowded consumer AI battleground where the winning products are likely to be the easiest ones to use. Mini games generated from prompts could blur the line between play, creation and sharing, while also raising familiar questions about moderation, originality and how much control casual users really want when the tool is doing the building.