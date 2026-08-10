Meta touts personal superintelligence as AI shows signs of self-improvement

Meta says its AI is already improving itself, even as critics cast Mark Zuckerberg’s “personal superintelligence” pitch as Silicon Valley self-help in tech form.

Meta said its AI systems had begun showing “glimpses” of improving themselves, a claim that places the company’s latest superintelligence pitch squarely inside Silicon Valley’s obsession with optimization. In its “Personal Superintelligence” page dated July 30, 2025, Meta said the improvement was “slow for now, but undeniable” and added that “developing superintelligence is now in sight.”

The company wrapped that message in the language of progress and inevitability. Meta’s essay said the new system should be understood as part of a longer historical arc, pointing to the last 200 years of technological change and arguing that people now have access to kinds of abundance and opportunity that were once out of reach. Meta Connect 2025 materials pushed the point further, saying the company was working to bring “personal superintelligence to everyone.”

That phrasing fits a broader pattern around Zuckerberg’s AI campaign. A May 2025 post on One Man & His Blog, titled “Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t know what he’s doing,” and Tech Policy Press’s “Mark Zuckerberg is Out of Ideas” both treated the “Personal Superintelligence” essay as a sign that Meta was selling a worldview as much as a product. The pitch is not just about software that helps with tasks. It is about recasting AI as a private path to better living, a cleaner version of the same self-optimization culture that already turns ordinary habits into projects.

AI-generated illustration

The cultural logic behind that worldview is easy to see in smaller, stranger forms. A rock climber described using AI to make a motivational poster for his bedroom wall: a bear walking a slackline over a canyon, holding a sign that read, “Do cool shit.” Slacklining itself is a balance-training, recreation, and moving-meditation activity, usually done on 1- to 2-inch wide nylon or polyester webbing anchored between two points, often trees. The International Slackline Association traces the practice to Yosemite National Park’s climbing community. Meta’s version of the same impulse is less playful and far more ambitious: turn self-improvement into a platform, then sell the feeling of transcendence as a feature.

That is the tension at the center of Zuckerberg’s pitch. Meta says its systems are starting to improve themselves. The company is also trying to sell a future in which personal ambition, technological progress, and AI assistance collapse into one branded promise.