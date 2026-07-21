Meta users say accounts were wrongly banned, appeals still rely on AI

Users say Meta’s bans cut off memories, businesses and identities, yet the company’s appeals still require logging back into the same account to ask for a review.

Meta’s help pages tell users whose Facebook, Instagram, Threads, WhatsApp, Meta AI or Vibes accounts are suspended or disabled to log into their Meta account to submit an appeal, and warn that if they miss the deadline they can no longer request a review. The company’s Account Recovery Hub also routes Facebook and Instagram users back through Meta’s own support system, even when the account itself is the thing they cannot access.

That setup has fueled complaints that the appeals process is little more than another automated barrier. In June 2025, multiple users said their Facebook and Instagram accounts had been wrongly disabled or banned, with some saying they could not reach a human support representative and that appeals were handled by automated systems. The stakes go well beyond an inconvenience: for many people, the account holds family photos, private messages, business pages and professional identities that are hard to rebuild once access is gone.

AI-generated illustration

The backlash sharpened after Meta banned 600,000 accounts linked to predatory behavior in a teen-safety push. In an August 7, 2025 report, some Facebook and Instagram users said they believed they had been mistakenly swept up in the crackdown and needed 7 On Your Side to help restore their accounts. That episode showed how a large-scale enforcement drive can spill over onto ordinary users who suddenly lose access and then have to prove, through the same platform, that they were removed in error.

Photo by Matheus Bertelli

Meta Platforms, Inc. via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Complaints did not stop there. NBC DFW reported in 2026 that Meta users were still reporting disabled accounts, while a June 2026 BBC report described Facebook and Instagram users complaining of arbitrary bans and difficulty getting reinstated. The Meta Oversight Board added to the pressure in June 2026, saying it had due-process concerns about how Meta disables user accounts and about the company’s broader account-governance approach. The pattern has left users confronting a system that can take away an account in seconds but often offers no clear human path to get it back.