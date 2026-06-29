Metallica donates £20,000 to Cardiff food bank for 9,000 meals

Metallica’s Cardiff stop came with a £20,000 gift for a food bank, funding 9,000 meals as UK charities faced record demand.

Metallica donated £20,000 to a Cardiff food bank, enough to fund 9,000 meals, as the band brought its M72 World Tour to Principality Stadium in the Welsh capital. The one-off gift landed alongside a night of major live music, with Gojira and Knocked Loose on the bill.

The donation fits into a broader pattern for the band’s charity work. Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation was established in 2017 and has raised more than $20 million since then, including more than $7.4 million for food insecurity. A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold goes to local charities through the foundation, turning each stadium date into a fundraiser as well as a concert.

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That charitable push arrives against a difficult backdrop for food banks across the UK. Sky News reported food bank charities helping record numbers, and separate reporting put the total at 2,986,203 emergency food parcels handed out in a single year, the highest level ever distributed by the charity’s UK-wide network. The Cardiff donation is small beside that scale, but it points to how heavily local food banks still lean on outside support when demand rises.

Andrew King via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Principality Stadium has become a central part of that citywide economy. The venue said Metallica’s show was one of its major 2026 concert dates, and the stadium, which opened in June 1999, now welcomes more than 1.3 million visitors a year on average. For Cardiff, that makes a single night with Metallica more than a ticketed event: it is part of a live-music market that draws huge crowds while charities around the city continue to absorb the pressure of rising food insecurity.