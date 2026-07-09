Meta’s new AI image tools spark creator copyright concerns

Meta’s Muse Image can pull from public Instagram posts and reels unless owners opt out, igniting fears that creators’ work and likenesses can be remixed without consent.

Meta rolled out Muse Image on July 7, introducing what it called the first image generation model from Meta Superintelligence Labs and embedding it into Meta AI, Instagram, and WhatsApp, with Facebook, Messenger and advertiser tools through Advantage+ creative set to follow later in 2026. The company said the model can generate and edit images with presets, @-mentions, photo blending and direct sketch edits, and can send creations into chat, stories or feeds.

The sharpest backlash centers on where the tool gets its material. Meta said Muse Image can use public Instagram posts and reels unless an account owner opts out, turning everyday public posting into a source pool for AI image generation. Private accounts and users under 18 are automatically opted out, but public creators are left to find and switch off the setting if they do not want their content reused.

That design immediately raised alarms in Hollywood, where CAA and SAG-AFTRA have warned that creator work and likenesses could be exposed to reuse and remixing. CAA said the default should protect artists rather than require them to block access after the fact, arguing that creators should control how their name, image, likeness and work are used. The concern is not only aesthetic or reputational. It goes to consent, compensation and the shrinking line between a public post and commercially useful media.

AI-generated illustration

Muse Image arrives as Meta pushes harder to make AI creation feel native to its biggest social apps. By linking the model to public Instagram profiles and planning to extend it into advertiser workflows through Advantage+ creative, Meta is binding personal expression to commercial production in the same system. That means a creator’s public photo can move from audience-building content to raw material for synthetic images, and eventually into ad creative, unless the creator knows to opt out.