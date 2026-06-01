Meteor Explosion Over Massachusetts Measured at 300-Ton TNT

A meteor exploded off the Massachusetts coast, unleashing a blast equal to 300 tons of TNT and prompting sonic booms felt across the US and Canada.

Residents across the northeastern United States and parts of Canada were startled this week when a meteor exploded off the coast of Massachusetts, releasing energy equivalent to 300 tons of TNT. The event, captured on video and widely reported by Yahoo and local affiliates, triggered widespread reports of loud booms and flashes in the sky, while experts and authorities quickly moved to confirm the details and significance of the explosion.

Event Details and Immediate Impact

The meteor entered Earth’s atmosphere on the evening of May 31, creating a bright fireball that was visible across much of the region. According to Yahoo’s coverage, the object detonated over the Atlantic Ocean, just off Massachusetts’ coastline, with an estimated explosive yield of 300 tons of TNT. This figure, consistent with NASA’s official fireball event data, places the explosion among the more powerful atmospheric entries in recent years.

Witnesses in Boston, Cape Cod, and as far north as Maine reported hearing a distinct boom and seeing a flash of light.

Similar reports surfaced across New England and into parts of eastern Canada, with many residents flooding social media with videos and descriptions of the event.

WJAR and other local outlets circulated footage showing the meteor’s bright entry streak across the night sky, further confirming the scale and visibility of the event.

Scientific Context and Energy Release

Meteors of this size are relatively rare, and their explosions can release significant energy. As detailed in NASA’s analysis of previous meteor events, the impact energy from such explosions is measured by the equivalent amount of TNT required to produce a similar blast. For comparison, the 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor in Russia exploded with the force of about 440,000 tons of TNT. While the Massachusetts event was much smaller, its 300-ton yield was still powerful enough to generate atmospheric shockwaves and audible booms over a wide area.

The USGS clarifies that a meteor refers to the visible passage of a space rock through the atmosphere, which often results in a fireball or explosion (bolide) if the object is large enough. In this case, the meteor disintegrated before reaching the ocean’s surface, with no meteorites (fragments) expected to be recovered.

Public Response and Official Monitoring

Immediately after the event, emergency services and space agencies received a surge of inquiries from the public, reflecting both concern and curiosity. The American Meteor Society quickly logged dozens of witness reports, using their network to map the trajectory and confirm the explosion’s location. NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office also monitors such events as part of ongoing efforts to detect and assess near-Earth objects that could pose a hazard to the planet.

No injuries or property damage have been reported as a result of the explosion.

Experts emphasized that events of this scale, while dramatic, are not uncommon and usually pose no threat due to most meteors burning up over the ocean or uninhabited areas.

Looking Ahead: Monitoring the Skies

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of global efforts to track and study near-Earth objects. With improved satellite detection and public reporting networks, authorities can now quickly verify and analyze such events, providing reassurance and scientific insight. For those interested in exploring more, NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies maintains a comprehensive database of fireball and bolide events worldwide.

As our ability to monitor the skies improves, experts say the public will likely become aware of more such events in real time, enhancing both scientific understanding and preparedness.