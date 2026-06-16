MetLife Stadium becomes New York New Jersey Stadium for World Cup

FIFA stripped MetLife Stadium of its corporate name, and some New Jersey residents bristled at a World Cup label that put New York first.

MetLife Stadium has been recast as New York New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup, a temporary name change that turns East Rutherford’s flagship venue into a test of regional identity. FIFA’s clean-stadium rules remove corporate names and logos so tournament sponsors get exclusive branding rights, but the rebrand also revived a familiar complaint in New Jersey, that the state supplies the building while someone else gets the headline.

FIFA’s host-city page for New York New Jersey makes the politics plain. “We are New York New Jersey,” the page says, and it says the region will host eight FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including the Final. For the tournament, the venue is listed as New York/New Jersey Stadium, not MetLife Stadium, and the schedule runs from June 13, 2026, through July 19, 2026.

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CBS New York reported that East Rutherford will host eight matches total, beginning with Brazil vs. Morocco on June 13 and ending with the championship on July 19. The slate includes five group-stage games, one Round of 32 match, one Round of 16 match and the Final. The temporary label will stay in place throughout the tournament, before the MetLife name returns after the World Cup ends.

Photo by Tom Zhou

Local reaction has been skeptical, and at times openly irritated. News 12 quoted residents and business owners saying the venue should be called New Jersey Stadium because it sits in East Rutherford. One owner put the grievance bluntly: “We are New Jersey. We are not New York.” The same report said drivers on the New Jersey Turnpike had already noticed signage being covered as the stadium’s MetLife branding was obscured ahead of the event.

gargudojr via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The name change matters because this is not just any venue. MetLife Stadium seats 82,500 and has hosted more than 600 major events, including Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. For New Jersey, World Cup branding is a question of visibility as much as geography: the games will draw global attention, but FIFA’s naming rules ensure the official spotlight lands on a joint regional identity, not on the corporate sign or on New Jersey alone. For the duration of the tournament, East Rutherford will host the matches; the name on the marquee will tell a different story.