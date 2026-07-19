Mexican man killed by semi-truck while fleeing ICE in Florida

Juan Jairo Coronilla Durán, 28, was hit by a semi-truck on State Road 16 after fleeing ICE in St. Augustine, as his wife traveled from Mexico to Florida.

Juan Jairo Coronilla Durán, 28, was struck and killed by a semi-truck on State Road 16 in St. Augustine after running from federal immigration agents. The Mexican national had been visiting Florida from Mexico, and his wife was traveling from Mexico to Florida after his death.

A Central Florida nonprofit group identified Coronilla Durán and said he had planned to return home to his family. His death turned a roadside immigration encounter into a fatal crash, leaving relatives to face the aftermath of an enforcement action that ended on SR-16.

The sequence unfolded during an encounter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations, according to the details that emerged from the incident. Coronilla Durán was hit while fleeing, and the semi-truck collision killed him in St. Augustine before he could make it back to his family.

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The killing drew attention in Jacksonville and St. Augustine, where a Jacksonville veterans group planned a Wednesday evening vigil in his honor. The case centered not on a routine traffic death, but on the chain of events that began with an ICE encounter and ended with the death of a 28-year-old visitor from Mexico.