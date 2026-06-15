Mexican official resigns after racist gesture at Korean influencer in World Cup match

A Mexican trade association leader resigned after cameras caught him making a slant-eye gesture at a South Korean influencer during South Korea’s 2-1 World Cup win.

A viral clip from Estadio Jalisco has turned a World Cup group-stage match into a test of how football polices racism in real time. During South Korea’s 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, a man in a Mexico jersey was filmed pulling the corners of his eyes behind a South Korean content creator, a gesture widely recognized as racist toward East Asians.

The man was identified as Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, president of the Jalisco State Surveying and Geomatics Engineers association. The woman filming at the match was identified in reports as Ino Cat, also called Inoyang, and described as a South Korean influencer and content creator. The video was posted online and spread quickly, drawing backlash from South Korea and international criticism as the clip circulated across social media.

Bernal Miramontes later issued a public apology after the recording went viral. Multiple reports said he resigned or was removed from his position soon after the controversy erupted, underscoring how quickly a stadium incident can become a professional and institutional crisis when it is captured on video and replayed around the world.

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The episode has pushed a broader question to the front of the World Cup conversation: what does anti-racism enforcement look like inside a packed venue when abuse is not shouted from a distance but acted out inches from a target? In this case, the abuse was not stopped before it happened. It was documented by the person on the receiving end, then amplified online, where the backlash forced a response after the fact.

That sequence matters for FIFA and host venues in Mexico. Stadiums can issue bans, security removals and disciplinary referrals, but those sanctions depend on identification, eyewitness reporting and rapid coordination between event staff and tournament officials. The incident at Estadio Jalisco showed how thin that margin can be, especially when the abuse is aimed at visiting fans, media figures or content creators who are visible precisely because major tournaments bring them into the global frame.

Photo by David Attricki

For South Korean supporters and other Asian fans watching the match, the gesture echoed a long-running pattern of racist abuse that football authorities have pledged to confront more aggressively. The response to Bernal Miramontes, apology first, resignation next, will be measured not only by the fallout for one man, but by whether the World Cup can reliably protect players, fans and visitors from similar abuse before it spreads beyond the stadium.