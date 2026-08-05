Mexican TikTok influencer shot dead during livestream in Culiacán

César Gastélum was killed while livestreaming outside a Culiacán KFC, turning a TikTok challenge into a fatal broadcast. The 24-year-old had nearly 600,000 followers.

César Gastélum was shot dead while livestreaming outside a KFC in Culiacán, Sinaloa, after a man on a motorcycle opened fire during the broadcast. The 24-year-old had nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok and was known for comedy videos, making the killing a stark example of how online visibility can turn a public figure into a target.

Gastélum was broadcasting with two friends at the time, and the three were dressed as food-delivery workers as part of a challenge. The attack happened Tuesday night in the Desarrollo Urbano Tres Ríos neighborhood, outside the fast-food restaurant, as the video played live to viewers and then spread online before it was later removed by the content platform.

Investigators were examining whether Gastélum’s social media posts that referred to a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel were connected to the shooting. That line of inquiry places the killing inside the broader climate of cartel intimidation that has long shaped daily life in Culiacán, a city in Sinaloa state where cartel and gang violence is rife and public visibility can carry severe risk.

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The scene outside the restaurant quickly became a crime-scene perimeter. Onlookers stood behind a police cordon while forensic technicians and police officers worked at the site where Gastélum was killed. The setting, a busy commercial area in one of the city’s most exposed neighborhoods, underscored how cartel violence in Sinaloa can erupt in full view of bystanders and spread instantly through social media.

Gastélum’s death adds to a growing pattern of danger for influencers and other high-profile figures in Mexico’s cartel zones, where online fame can amplify reach while also widening exposure. In Sinaloa, where armed groups have long used fear and public violence to assert control, a livestream can become both a performance and a fatal record of what happens when private notoriety collides with organized-crime power.