Mexico and Brazil set pace as World Cup groups take shape

Mexico locked up a direct knockout berth, and Brazil surged to the top of Group C, shifting the World Cup 2026 bracket before the round of 16.

Mexico moved directly into the knockout stage and was slotted for match No. 79 in Mexico City on July 1 after opening the World Cup with a 2-0 win over South Africa and following it with a 2-1 victory over Republic of Korea. The cohost’s clean start gave it the clearest path through Group A as the tournament took shape across Mexico, the United States and Canada.

That run carried added weight because Mexico’s Group A opponent had already been a favorable one in World Cup history. Mexico and Republic of Korea had met twice before on the sport’s biggest stage, in France in 1998 and Russia in 2018, and Mexico won both games. FIFA had also highlighted the broader context: this was Mexico’s first time sharing hosting duties with the United States and Canada, unlike 1970 and 1986, when it staged the tournament alone.

Brazil then reinforced its own position in Group C, where the five-time champion was drawn with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland. Carlo Ancelotti’s side, introduced by FIFA as Brazil’s coach for the tournament, beat Haiti 3-0 in its second group match to move to the top of the section. Cunha scored in the 23rd and 36th minutes, and Vinicius Jr. added the third goal in first-half stoppage time at 45'+3'.

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The result mattered beyond the scoreline because Brazil entered the tournament as a pentacampeón, with titles in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002, and every step deeper into the bracket raises the stakes for a side expected to contend for the title. With Mexico already through and Brazil leading its group, the knockout picture began to harden around the teams most likely to keep home support and pedigree in the draw.

The World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026, and the FIFA schedule already placed Mexico into the July 1 fixture in Ciudad de México as the group phase moved toward its decisive matches. Brazil’s place at the top of Group C gave Ancelotti’s squad a stronger hand for the next round, while Mexico’s early advance ensured the tournament’s cohost would remain central to the bracket as the round of 16 came into view.