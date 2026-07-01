Mexico beat Ecuador to reach the round of 16 in home win

Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez struck before halftime as Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0 and turned a packed home stadium into a round-of-16 statement.

Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0 to reach the round of 16, and the win was built before the match had settled. Julián Quiñones scored in the 22nd minute, Raúl Jiménez added a second in the 31st, and Javier Aguirre’s side closed out the result at Estadio Ciudad de México with its place in the next stage secured.

The scoreline gave Mexico more than simple advancement. FIFA described the night as magical in front of the home crowd, and the performance matched the noise around it as Mexico handled the pressure of playing in front of its own supporters. The same stadium will host Mexico again in the next round, making the victory both a release and a warning shot about what the team can carry into the knockout phase.

Quiñones and Jiménez gave Mexico the kind of early cushion that shifts an entire match. Ecuador had to chase from the opening half-hour, while Mexico played with the confidence of a team that knew one more clean passage would carry it into the round of 16. For a squad still trying to move from hopeful host to credible contender, the timing mattered as much as the result.

Jeses via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.5)

The broader tournament picture only sharpened that impression. Kylian Mbappé scored twice for France against Sweden, days after celebrating his 100th appearance for Les Bleus, and FIFA has noted that he has more multi-goal matches than any other player in the history of the tournament. Erling Haaland also delivered, scoring the decisive goal for Norway against Costa de Marfil and reaching 50 goals for his country in 46 appearances, a mark no player had hit in fewer than 50 caps in 53 years.

Ståle Solbakken, meanwhile, described France’s attack as “the best in the competition by far.” Mexico did not match that star power on the score sheet, but it did something equally important for a home side under national scrutiny: it converted a charged crowd and a high-stakes setting into a controlled, two-goal win that kept the tournament running through Estadio Ciudad de México.