Mexico beats Ecuador 2-0 to reach World Cup quarterfinals

Erick Lira said Mexico’s edge is its depth after a 2-0 win over Ecuador sent the host nation into the World Cup quarterfinals.

Erick Lira framed Mexico’s 2-0 victory over Ecuador as proof that this team’s strength runs deeper than its starters. After goals from Julián Quiñones in the 22nd minute and Raúl Jiménez in the 31st, Lira pointed to the way Javier Aguirre’s squad has built trust across the roster, with interchangeable roles and substitutes ready to answer when called.

The win at Mexico City Stadium came after a one-hour delay caused by severe weather, but Mexico handled the disruption and kept its defensive run intact. The result sent Mexico into the round of 16 with a perfect record in the group stage and a fourth straight clean sheet, a run that has given Aguirre a compact, adaptable core as the knockout rounds begin.

Mexico’s next match is set for July 5 at Mexico City Stadium against the winner of England and the Republic of Congo DR. The timing matters as much as the opponent: in a tournament compressed by recovery demands, Aguirre’s ability to rotate without losing shape has become one of Mexico’s most important advantages. Lira has fit that model, and his rise has reflected a system built around readiness rather than fixed hierarchy.

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The broader context only sharpens the significance of the result. Mexico is hosting the World Cup for the third time and is appearing in its 18th edition. Its best finishes remain the quarterfinals at home in 1970 and 1986, and this run now places that benchmark within reach again.

Aguirre returned to the Mexico bench in July 2025 for his third stint as national team coach, with Rafael Márquez serving as assistant. He named his 26-player World Cup squad on May 31, 2026, and it included Guillermo Ochoa for a sixth World Cup along with Gilberto Mora, who FIFA noted was 17 years and 259 days old when he started the knockout match, making him the second-youngest 17-year-old to start a World Cup elimination game after Pelé.

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Lira’s own trajectory has become part of Mexico’s depth story. ESPN México previously reported that he settled into Aguirre’s system after a strong showing against South Africa, where he completed 31 of 33 passes, and that clubs in Europe have been tracking him as Cruz Azul would be willing to consider a move. For Mexico, that kind of competition for places is now part of the identity.