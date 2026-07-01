Mexico beats Ecuador 2-0 to reach World Cup round of 16

Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored before halftime, and Javier Aguirre kept pushing Mexico through a weather delay, a late red card and a 2-0 win over Ecuador.

Javier Aguirre never stopped giving instructions from the touchline as Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0 at the Estadio Azteca, a result that sent the hosts into the World Cup round of 16. Julián Quiñones struck in the 22nd minute and Raúl Jiménez added a second in the 31st, giving Mexico a lead it never surrendered in a match delayed an hour by adverse weather conditions. Ecuador finished with 10 men after Piero Hincapié was sent off late, but by then Mexico had already taken control.

The performance matched the standard Aguirre set before kickoff. He had said Mexico needed a “casi perfecta” display and described the Azteca crowd as the “mejor 12.º hombre,” a view that fit a night when the atmosphere and the early goals let Mexico dictate the game’s rhythm. Aguirre’s sideline intensity was constant, but the key outcome came from Mexico’s ability to turn that urgency into an efficient start, then protect the advantage as the match wore on.

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The victory carried a heavier historical weight for the Selección Mexicana. ESPN noted that Mexico had not won a World Cup knockout match in 40 years, making the 2-0 result more than just a passage into the next round. It was also the kind of result Aguirre had been chasing since his return to the Mexican bench, a comeback that Ecuador itself helped trigger after Copa América 2024. The same opponent that once pushed Mexico into a reset was now the one that Mexico beat to keep its tournament alive.

Carlos Valenzuela via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

There was one more layer to the night’s significance. Mexico and Ecuador had already met at a World Cup in Korea-Japan 2002, when Aguirre was on the sideline and Mexico won 2-1. Two decades later, with the 30 June 2026 match delayed by weather and decided by first-half finishing, Aguirre was again at the center of a Mexico-Ecuador game that ended with a round-of-16 berth and a long-awaited knockout breakthrough.