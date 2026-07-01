Mexico beats Ecuador 2-0 to reach World Cup round of 16

Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez struck before halftime as Mexico controlled Ecuador and moved into the World Cup round of 16.

Mexico overwhelmed Ecuador with a first-half surge that held even after a one-hour delay for adverse weather, then finished a 2-0 win that sent Javier Aguirre’s side into the World Cup round of 16 in Ciudad de México. The result arrived at Estadio Azteca, where Mexico took control early and never really surrendered the game’s rhythm.

The decisive stretch came from Mexico’s pressing, spacing and tempo. Julián Quiñones opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, Raúl Jiménez added a second in the 31st, and Ecuador spent much of the night reacting to Mexico’s movement rather than dictating its own. Piero Hincapié’s red card in stoppage time only deepened a match that had already tilted sharply toward Mexico before halftime.

That first-half control became the central talking point afterward. Andrés Guardado highlighted the level Mexico showed, and Telemundo Deportes framed the opening period as something he did not remember seeing from the national team at that standard. Antonio Valencia also congratulated Mexico, a small signal that the performance registered beyond the scoreboard. The remaining question is whether that intensity was an elite benchmark or a product of the opponent and the game state.

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The history behind the matchup gives the win extra weight. Mexico and Ecuador had met 27 times before this knockout game, with Mexico holding a 15-8-4 edge. In official matches, Mexico’s advantage was even clearer, with five wins, one draw and one loss before this meeting. Their only previous World Cup encounter came in Korea/Japan 2002, when Mexico erased an early Agustín Delgado goal and won 2-1 on strikes from Jared Borgetti and Gerardo Torrado.

The rivalry has also carried into other tournaments. Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0 in the 1993 Copa América semifinal, when Hugo Sánchez and Ramón Ramírez scored, a meeting that now feels even more notable because the teams met again on the same date 33 years later. Aguirre called the victory one of the most important of his career and said Mexico was among the 16 best teams in the world, a judgment that will face a sterner test against deeper, faster opposition in the knockout rounds.