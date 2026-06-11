Mexico beats South Africa 2-0 in World Cup opener with three red cards

Mexico’s 2-0 win over South Africa was overshadowed by three red cards, the first time a World Cup opener has ever reached that disciplinary line.

The 2026 World Cup opened with a clear warning from referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio: discipline will be enforced hard. Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 at Mexico City Stadium, but the match will be remembered just as much for the three red cards shown to Yaya Sithole, Themba Zwane and César Montes, the most in any opening game in World Cup history.

Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored Mexico’s goals in front of a reported 80,824 spectators at the former Estadio Azteca, where the tournament began at 19:00 local time on 11 June 2026. South Africa finished with nine players and Mexico with 10, a stark early signal that the opening stage of FIFA’s biggest-ever World Cup, a 48-team event spread across 104 matches in Canada, Mexico and the United States, may be defined as much by officiating as by scorelines.

The match carried unusual symmetry. Mexico and South Africa had also met in the opening game of the 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg, a 1-1 draw that set a very different tone. This time, the home side controlled the result while the referee’s decisions became the central story, turning the opener into an early test case for how aggressively match officials will police challenges, dissent and tactical fouls across the tournament.

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For South Africa coach Hugo Broos, the setting added another layer. He had faced Mexico as a Belgium player in the 1986 World Cup opener, making his return to Mexico especially charged. Before kickoff, Broos had described Mexico as the strongest team in the group and warned that South Africa would have to fight for every ball against the home crowd advantage, an assessment that looked prescient once the tempo rose and the cards began to come out.

The first night of the tournament suggested that teams trying to intimidate opponents may pay a steep price. If referees continue to draw such a hard line, coaches will have to adjust tactics quickly, players will need more restraint in duels and fans can expect fewer gray areas when matches start to boil. In a competition built to last 104 games, the opener showed that discipline may be one of the earliest and most decisive storylines.