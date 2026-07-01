Mexico City celebrates World Cup win as 3 die in crowd crush

A victory march for Mexico’s first knockout win since 1986 turned deadly as three people died and emergency crews treated others near the Angel of Independence.

Mexico City’s celebrations for Mexico’s 2-0 World Cup win over Ecuador turned deadly when three people died from suffocation amid a crush of more than one million fans near the Angel of Independence. The capital had centered the celebration in that downtown area after Mexico’s victory sent the team into the round of 16 and ended a 40-year drought without a knockout-stage win.

The Mexico City health secretariat said early Wednesday that the dead were a 19-year-old woman, a 48-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man. Emergency crews treated several unconscious people as crowds packed the streets around the monument, where thousands had gathered after Mexico secured the result in Tuesday’s round of 32 match.

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The biggest concentration of supporters built up around the Angel of Independence, one of the city’s best-known gathering points for major sporting moments. Local reports placed the most dangerous part of the crush near Hamburgo and Lancaster streets, close to the landmark, where the density of the crowd left little room for movement as celebrations continued into the night.

Mexico’s 2-0 win over Ecuador carried special weight because it was the country’s first World Cup knockout-stage victory since 1986. That milestone drew huge numbers into the streets, but it also exposed how quickly a planned celebration can outgrow the space and control measures around it when the city becomes the focus of a national moment.

Rafael Aparicio via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The scene around the monument underscored the strain on public-order planning in Mexico City, where mass gatherings can swell fast around symbolic sites such as the Angel of Independence. What began as a celebration of a historic victory ended with fatalities, unconscious fans and a hazardous crush just blocks from the city’s best-known rallying point.