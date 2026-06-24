Mexico closes group stage against Czech Republic as Aguirre goes viral

Mexico entered its final Group A match with first place locked up, while Javier Aguirre’s viral press-room style kept raising the national mood.

Mexico entered its final Group A match against the Czech Republic on Wednesday at 19:00 at Estadio Ciudad de México with first place already secured and a place in the round of 16 in hand. The 2-0 win over South Africa and 2-1 victory over South Korea gave Javier Aguirre’s squad the cushion to reach the last group game without the pressure that usually hangs over a host nation, while the Czech Republic arrived still with a path to advance.

FIFA placed the match in the official Group A calendar and framed Mexico’s opening phase as part of a tournament shared with Canada and the United States. Mexico had already opened the World Cup at home, and the capital was preparing to host the team again 13 days after the tournament opener, a return that turned Estadio Ciudad de México into the focal point of both the sporting campaign and the public atmosphere around it.

Aguirre has used that setting to widen the frame beyond the capital. He has stressed that Mexico’s support comes from the entire country, not only Ciudad de México, a message that fits a coach now in his fifth World Cup experience as a player, assistant or manager. FIFA also tied his return to a personal symmetry: 40 years after appearing as a player at Mexico 1986, Aguirre was back on the same stage directing a squad that includes Guillermo Ochoa, who is on course for a sixth World Cup, and Gilberto Mora, one of the younger names in the roster.

That mix of continuity and renewal has helped turn Aguirre into more than a tactical figure. His press conferences have repeatedly generated viral moments, including the 2024 episode built around the phrase “punto G del futbol,” along with imitations and jokes that have kept him in constant circulation across Mexican sports media. The result is a coach who has helped produce a lighter public mood around a team that already looks competitive, and the knockout rounds will test whether that confidence survives once the margin for error disappears.