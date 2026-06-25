Mexico completes perfect World Cup group stage with 3-0 win over Czechia

Mateo Chávez, Julián Quiñones and Álvaro Fidalgo all scored as Mexico sealed its first perfect World Cup group stage and sent Czechia home.

Mexico finished its World Cup group stage with a 3-0 victory over Czechia at Mexico City Stadium, a result that sent the hosts into the knockout rounds with three wins from three and left the crowd celebrating inside the Azteca. It was the first time Mexico had ever won its first three matches at a World Cup, turning a strong opening into a clear statement of intent.

The scoring spread told the story of a side with more than one attacking answer. Mateo Chávez opened the way and was named FIFA’s Player of the Match, Julián Quiñones added another goal, and Álvaro Fidalgo completed the scoring to give the result a polished finish. With three different scorers, Mexico did not need to lean on one decisive star; the win instead showed depth across the attack at a moment when pressure and expectation were rising.

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Guillermo Ochoa also featured in the match, and FIFA linked his appearance to a sixth World Cup, a rare mark of longevity on the biggest stage. The group-stage match was played on June 24, 2026, with kickoff set for 19:00 in Mexico City and 03:00 in Prague, part of a World Cup that FIFA says includes 48 teams and 104 matches.

The result carried added weight because the fixture had little historical baggage. Before this meeting, Mexico and Czechia had faced each other only once in a World Cup, and that earlier encounter went to the Europeans. This time, Mexico not only reversed the narrative but also finished top of Group A, while Czechia’s tournament came to an end.

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For Mexico, the victory did more than add three points. It delivered the best group-stage finish in the country’s World Cup history and matched the kind of performance that turns cautious optimism into genuine belief. With the knockout rounds ahead, the clean sheet, the three scorers and the atmosphere at home all pointed to a team entering the next phase with its most convincing case yet.