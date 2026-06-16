Mexico duck Merlin becomes viral World Cup mascot sensation

Merlin, a 2-year-old duck from Mexico City, went viral after wearing a tiny Mexico jersey and socks during the World Cup opener over South Africa.

Merlin, a 2-year-old duck from Mexico City, has waddled from neighborhood fixture to international World Cup symbol. Photographed and filmed in a miniature Mexico national team jersey and matching socks during Mexico’s opening victory over South Africa, he quickly became the tournament’s first unofficial mascot.

Before the viral surge, Merlin was already a familiar sight in central Mexico City. He regularly accompanied his caretaker, Carla Gómez, as she sold bottled water and soft drinks from a small cart on weekends, often near the Zócalo, Alameda Central and the Palace of Fine Arts. Gómez said Merlin had been a gift for her son, Cristian, and that the family did not like leaving him home alone. She described the duck as “our baby” and “the sole heir to all my possessions,” a telling measure of how deeply he had already been woven into family life before the wider internet took notice.

AI-generated illustration

The jump from local charm to global mascot happened fast. Clips of Merlin celebrating Mexico’s June 11 World Cup-opening win spread rapidly on social media, where users embraced the duck as a perfect mix of national pride and tournament absurdity. The imagery was simple but irresistible: a small duck in national colors, standing in for the kind of spontaneous, low-stakes character that can cut through the noise of a major sporting event.

That appeal has now carried Merlin beyond the streets of Mexico City and into the commercial machinery of the tournament itself. By Monday, June 15, Gómez and Merlin had met with FIFA representatives to shoot photos and a commercial, a sign of how quickly online fame can translate into official recognition. For a family that first knew Merlin as a household pet and weekend companion, the duck’s rise has moved at the speed of the social feed.

Photo by Jordan Heinz

Merlin’s moment also lands at a significant point for Mexican soccer. The country is hosting the World Cup for the third time, after 1970 and 1986, while co-hosting the current tournament with Canada and the United States. In that setting, Merlin has become more than a novelty. He is a reminder that global fandom is no longer built only around goals and trophies, but also around the small, charming characters that social media can lift from a city corner to a worldwide stage.