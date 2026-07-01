Mexico ends 40-year World Cup knockout drought with win over Ecuador

Mexico finally broke a 40-year knockout drought, beating Ecuador 2-0 behind early goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez. Javier Aguirre said Mexican fans deserved the night.

Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0 at Estadio Ciudad de México to reach the 2026 World Cup round of 16 and end a 40-year wait for a knockout-stage victory. The match started about an hour late because of adverse weather, but Mexico settled it quickly, with Julián Quiñones scoring in the 22nd minute and Raúl Jiménez adding another in the 31st.

Javier Aguirre left the sideline delighted and described the performance as practically perfect. He also framed the night as one the Mexican public had earned, a sentiment that fit a result that snapped eight straight World Cup eliminations and delivered Mexico’s first knockout win in the tournament since 1986.

The details mattered as much as the score. Quiñones and Jiménez gave Mexico a two-goal cushion before halftime, which changed the match from a tense knockout test into one Mexico could manage on its own terms. Rather than spending the night chasing Ecuador, Mexico had a lead to protect, and the early finishing turned pressure into control.

AI-generated illustration

Ecuador’s frustration deepened when Piero Hincapié was sent off in stoppage time, closing a night that had already slipped away after Mexico’s first-half burst. The result carried Mexico into the last 16 and gave Aguirre a platform built less on emotion than on execution, with two goals, a delayed kickoff, and a disciplined finish that finally ended a decades-long barrier in World Cup knockout play.