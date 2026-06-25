Mexico eyes Guillermo Ochoa farewell after record sixth World Cup run

Guillermo Ochoa’s sixth World Cup ended with Mexico’s 3-0 win over Czech Republic at the Azteca, turning a record into a farewell and a changing of the guard.

Guillermo Ochoa’s sixth World Cup ended at the Estadio Azteca with Mexico’s 3-0 win over the Czech Republic, a result that completed a perfect group stage and gave the veteran goalkeeper the kind of home-field sendoff that had been debated for days. The match on June 24, 2026, became more than another victory for Javier Aguirre’s side. It became the closing scene of one of Mexican football’s longest-running international careers.

The scale of Ochoa’s record made the moment stand out before a ball was kicked. His appearance in 2026 gave him a sixth World Cup, the most by any Mexican footballer, and FIFA had already framed the tournament as the final chapter of a run that began in Germany in 2006. For two decades, Ochoa had stayed in the conversation through repeated cycles of selection, competition and reinvention, ultimately arriving at a home tournament that carried both sporting pressure and symbolic weight.

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That tension defined the buildup to the match. The public argument was not only about whether Ochoa deserved a tribute, but whether Mexico should set aside competitive priorities to stage one. Some voices pushed for a symbolic farewell, while others argued that the team’s focus had to stay on the path through the knockout rounds. The setting at the Azteca gave the debate even more force, because Mexico’s biggest stadium has long been the stage where national icons are made and remembered beyond the scoreboard.

The ending delivered both the result and the ritual. Reuters captured Ochoa celebrating with Carlos Acevedo after the final whistle, a detail that pointed to transition as much as triumph. Acevedo’s presence alongside Ochoa reflected a handoff that had been looming for years, as Mexico managed the uneasy passage from an era built around a familiar veteran to one that will have to define itself without him. Sky Sports noted that Mexico finished the group stage with three wins from three, and Ochoa’s sixth World Cup was the headline that framed the night.

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0 br)

For Mexican football, the significance of the evening lay in that overlap of records and succession. Ochoa left with a historic mark, Mexico left with momentum, and the Azteca delivered the response that only certain athletes earn: a farewell rooted not just in results, but in memory.