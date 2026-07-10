Mexico files U.S. criminal complaints over deaths of 17 citizens

Mexico said it will pursue criminal complaints in U.S. courts over 17 citizen deaths tied to ICE, escalating tensions after an ICE shooting in Houston.

Mexico is moving to take its fight over U.S. immigration enforcement into American courts, planning criminal complaints over the deaths of 17 Mexican nationals linked to ICE custody or arrest operations. Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco said the complaints would go to state prosecutors and federal authorities in the United States, a step Mexico says follows months of diplomatic protests that brought no satisfactory response.

Mexican officials said 14 of the deaths occurred while the men were in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and three happened during arrest operations. The government framed the action as more than a diplomatic warning, arguing that it is intended to press prosecutors to examine possible crimes and human-rights violations tied to the treatment of Mexican citizens under President Donald Trump’s renewed deportation drive.

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The move was announced after the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston on July 7, 2026. U.S. authorities said ICE agents shot Salgado Araujo during a vehicle stop while trying to arrest him after he allegedly attempted to evade arrest. The Harris County medical examiner later ruled the death a homicide, sharpening scrutiny of the case and giving Mexico another example to cite as it broadens its challenge to enforcement practices.

Mexico has said the complaints carry no direct legal force inside the United States, but they raise the political and diplomatic stakes for both governments. The case has added to pressure on ICE and on the Trump administration’s immigration agenda, especially as Mexican officials push for accountability beyond the usual exchange of notes and protests.

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The Houston death has also become a human story in Mexico and the United States, where Salgado Araujo’s family has described the killing as a painful loss. Advocacy groups have begun organizing support around the family, turning the case into part of a wider dispute over consular protection, prosecutorial follow-through and how aggressively federal agents are carrying out deportation enforcement.