Mexico investigates lettuce link to U.S. cyclospora outbreak

Mexico opened an investigation after U.S. officials tied a cyclospora outbreak topping 4,100 cases to iceberg lettuce from Central Mexico sold at Taco Bell.

Mexico’s health and agricultural ministries opened an investigation in Mexico City on July 18 into a U.S. cyclospora outbreak tied by American officials to iceberg lettuce grown in Mexico and sold at Taco Bell. Mexico said its sanitary regulator, Cofepris, and its agricultural and food safety regulator, Senasica, were part of the response.

The outbreak quickly became a cross-border supply-chain dispute. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the illness was linked to iceberg lettuce in five states, and U.S. cyclosporiasis cases topped 4,100. Cyclospora is a parasite that can contaminate food that has come into contact with human feces, and outbreaks are notoriously hard to trace because the illness can linger and recur.

Federal investigators moved to the farm level and the processing line. The Food and Drug Administration planned inspections of farms and a lettuce-shredding facility as it tried to trace how contaminated product entered the market. Taylor Farms said it was voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from Central Mexico after the FDA linked it to cyclospora, while Taco Bell removed lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms from its restaurants.

Tdorante10 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The blame then split between regulators and suppliers. Mexico’s government said there was no evidence its lettuce caused the U.S. outbreak, even as U.S. officials kept focusing on Taylor Farms lettuce as the likely source on epidemiological grounds. Testing added another layer of uncertainty when an FDA result tied to Taylor Farms de Mexico was later determined to be a false positive.

The episode exposed how quickly a food-safety alert can ripple back across the border to growers, shippers and restaurant chains. It also showed how much the system still depends on rapid tracebacks, facility inspections and epidemiology to separate a real contamination source from false leads before a recall spreads through the supply chain.