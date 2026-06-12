Mexico opens 2026 World Cup at historic Azteca Stadium

Shakira, Andrea Bocelli and Salma Hayek helped launch the World Cup at a packed Azteca, while protesters and riot police clashed outside. Mexico beat South Africa 2-0.

Inside Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, the 2026 World Cup opened as a celebration of spectacle, national branding and football’s global reach. Outside, anti-government demonstrators clashed with riot police, a stark reminder that the tournament’s bright stage sat beside unresolved questions about policing, inequality and who benefits from mega-events.

The opening ceremony began a little more than an hour before kickoff and drew more than 80,000 people into the venue FIFA temporarily called Mexico City Stadium for the tournament. Shakira led the show, joined by Burna Boy, Maná, Andrea Bocelli and Lila Downs, with a surprise appearance by Salma Hayek adding to the star power on a night designed to signal Mexico’s place at the center of the sport.

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The scene carried historic weight. Mexico became the first country ever to host or co-host the men’s World Cup three times, following its tournaments in 1970 and 1986. The 2026 edition is being staged across Canada, Mexico and the United States in a record 48-team, 104-match format that adds an extra knockout round and stretches from June 11 to July 19.

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For Mexico, the Azteca remains the tournament’s most familiar landmark. FIFA says the stadium has hosted a record 19 World Cup matches and two finals, and it again earned the honor of staging the opener. Its history gave the ceremony a sense of occasion, but the protests outside kept the wider political reality in view.

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The opening match matched the symbolism inside the stadium with the pressure outside it. Mexico faced South Africa, and the host nation won 2-0, giving the home crowd a result to match the scale of the production. For organizers, the night delivered the image they wanted: a packed arena, global performers and a tournament launch broadcast as celebration. For critics on the street, the clashes with riot police suggested a more complicated legacy, one measured not only in goals and glamour but in whether the World Cup’s benefits will reach beyond the stadium walls.