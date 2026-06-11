Mexico opens 2026 World Cup with win at Estadio Azteca

Mexico’s 2-0 win over South Africa launched the first tri-hosted, 48-team World Cup before more than 80,000 fans at Estadio Azteca.

Mexico turned Estadio Azteca into the center of the sporting world as the first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup unfolded before more than 80,000 fans and a ceremony built to project scale well beyond football. The tournament opened in Mexico City on Thursday, June 11, with the host nation beating South Africa 2-0, a result that gave the World Cup’s first host country of the month-long tri-national event an immediate lift.

The stakes around the opening were bigger than one result. This is the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, and the competition stretches across 104 matches in 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Mexico City was assigned five games, but the opener carried the heaviest symbolism: it placed Estadio Azteca at the front of a tournament that is being used to test infrastructure, tourism capacity and security coordination across three countries.

AI-generated illustration

The ceremony began 90 minutes before kickoff and was designed as a showcase of both commercial reach and local identity. FIFA lined up Shakira and Burna Boy, along with Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla. FIFA said the performance would also feature the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 album, indigenous talent and folk artists, linking a global broadcast spectacle to Mexico’s cultural capital at the same moment the country welcomed the tournament’s first crowd.

On the field, Mexico settled the occasion quickly. Julián Quiñones scored in the 9th minute and Raúl Jiménez added a second in the 67th, sealing a 2-0 victory over South Africa and sending the home supporters into celebration. The win mattered not only as an opening-day result but as a statement that the host nation would not let the World Cup begin as a mere ceremonial handoff to later venues.

user:Allstrak via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Estadio Azteca also made history by becoming the first stadium to host matches at three different World Cups, after previously staging games in 1970 and 1986. That continuity gives Mexico a rare place in football history, but it also sharpens the pressure on the hosts to convert a cultural and commercial flashpoint into a longer national payoff. The final is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, in New York New Jersey, where the tournament’s broad economic and political ambitions will meet their last test.