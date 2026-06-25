Mexico routs Czechia as Ochoa earns historic World Cup ovation

Mexico’s 3-0 win over Czechia capped a perfect group stage, and Javier Aguirre turned Guillermo Ochoa’s late cameo into a celebration of memory and hierarchy.

Mexico closed its group stage with a 3-0 rout of Czechia and a final, roaring salute to Guillermo Ochoa, who stepped on in the closing minutes and drew a special ovation in what felt like a milestone night for the 40-year-old goalkeeper. The result gave Mexico its first ever three-win group stage at a World Cup and, according to FIFA, its first clean-sheet run through the opening round since 1970.

Javier Aguirre had spent the buildup rejecting the idea of handing Ochoa minutes as a tribute alone. He said Mexico would not “regalar nada” and that the 26 players on the roster were there on merit, with the lineup going to those in the best form. That stance made the late appearance all the more striking: Ochoa did not start, but he still became the emotional center of a match Mexico had already secured by clinching advancement and first place in Group A.

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The symbolism carried extra weight because Ochoa’s place in the squad had already become part of the tournament’s larger story. The veteran was named to Mexico’s final 26-man list for the 2026 World Cup, giving him a sixth appearance at the tournament and making him the first Mexican goalkeeper to reach that mark. He entered the night with 153 matches for the national team, a total that has long made him one of the defining figures in the program.

Aguirre’s tone after the match mixed tactical annoyance with admiration. He said Czechia’s approach had unsettled him, but he praised the players’ performance and, in a line that revealed how deeply Ochoa’s presence still resonates, added: “Hace 40 años viví algo parecido, hoy traigo corbata y soy mayor.” The remark worked on two levels: as nostalgia for his own early career and as a public nod to the way an older core can still anchor a squad in a World Cup setting.

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0 br)

Before the tournament, Aguirre had already described Ochoa as a player who helps both on and off the field. On a night when Mexico’s result mattered and its group-stage record became part of the record book, that assessment was visible in front of the crowd. Ochoa’s cameo was brief, but the response around it confirmed why his name remains a fixture in Mexico’s locker room and in its national conversation.