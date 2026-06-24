Mexico seeks first perfect World Cup group stage against Czechia

Mexico faced Czechia with a chance to finish a World Cup group stage on nine points for the first time in its history.

Mexico faced Czechia on Wednesday night with a chance to do what no national team has done in its World Cup history: close a group stage with three wins and nine points. The stakes were simple and stark for Javier Aguirre’s squad, which had already won its first two matches in the 2026 tournament and could have turned a strong start into a record-setting first-round finish.

That possibility carried extra weight because the men’s World Cup expanded to 48 teams, 12 groups and 32 advancing sides, a format that has widened the path to the knockout rounds but has also sharpened expectations for established programs like Mexico. For El Tri, nine points would have marked the cleanest possible statement in a tournament where results in the opening round still frame everything that follows.

Andrés Guardado brought a rare historical perspective to the moment. FIFA highlighted the Guadalajara-born midfielder as one of the modern references most closely tied to Mexico’s World Cup story, noting that he appeared in 13 matches across five editions, from Germany 2006 through Qatar 2022. Guardado, now retired, was working as a television analyst for Telemundo during the 2026 World Cup, and the network used his experience to help frame Mexico’s pursuit of its best tournament performance.

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FIFA also carried Guardado’s own words on the ambition: “We want our best-ever World Cup performance.” That line captured the pressure around Aguirre’s third stint in charge, which was being measured not only by wins but by whether Mexico could reach a ceiling it had never touched in the group stage.

The Spanish-language sports press had treated the opportunity as more than a single match result. Mexico’s first two wins had created a chance at something unprecedented for the national team, and a third victory against Czechia would have delivered a perfect 9 of 9. In a country where World Cup runs are judged against decades of near misses, that kind of finish would have stood as a clear break from the past and a new benchmark for the program.