Mexico to rotate lineup against Czechia in World Cup group finale

Mexico sealed Group A with wins over South Africa and South Korea, then used the Czechia finale to test Javier Aguirre’s changes and depth.

Mexico met Czechia at Mexico City Stadium with Javier Aguirre weighing changes to his starting lineup after locking up first place in Group A and a place in the World Cup round of 32. The final group-stage match came after Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 on June 11 and South Korea 1-0 on June 19, results that put the side atop the group before the first whistle against the Europeans.

Luis Romo delivered the decisive blow in the South Korea match, scoring the only goal in the 50th minute and completing a perfect opening run through Group A. FIFA identified Mexico as the first team to secure a place in the round of 32 at the 2026 tournament, a status that left the Czechia match with more tactical value than mathematical urgency.

That shift changed the tone of preparation. After clinching qualification, the squad received a day off before returning to work at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento, where training for Czechia began. With the group already won, Mexico could manage workloads and shape the roster for the knockout rounds without the pressure that had hung over the first two matches.

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Aguirre’s plan centered on adjustments tailored to Czechia’s strengths, a sign that Mexico viewed the closing game as a test of its depth and tactical identity as much as a fight for points. The final group match offered a chance to confirm whether the manager’s lineup changes could hold up against a European opponent before the tournament became less forgiving.

The conversation around selection also reached Guillermo Ochoa. Óscar Pérez suggested that giving Ochoa minutes against Czechia would be a gesture that recognized his career, even as Mexico kept its focus on finishing the group stage unbeaten and preserving the momentum built by wins over South Africa and South Korea.