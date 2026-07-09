Mexico tops eliminated teams after perfect World Cup group stage

Mexico left the group stage with 9 points, six goals scored and none conceded, ahead of Brazil, Germany and the Netherlands.

Mexico finished the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage atop Group A with 9 points, a perfect 3-0-0 record and a 6-0 goal difference. That made El Tri the strongest side among the teams that had already been eliminated, a standing that says as much about its current level as it does about the gap it still must close in knockout play.

The official FIFA standings placed Mexico ahead of several traditional powers that also started fast, including Brazil, Germany and the Netherlands. Those countries were among the early group leaders, which gives context to Mexico’s position: the result was not built on a weak field, but on a clean run through the opening round of a 48-team tournament.

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Mexico’s numbers were exacting. Three wins, no draws, no losses, six goals scored and none conceded gave it the kind of group-stage profile national teams usually spend years trying to assemble. In a tournament with 104 matches spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States from June 11 to July 19, that kind of efficiency can signal more than a hot start. It can point to a squad that is deeper, more organized and less dependent on narrow margins than in previous cycles.

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Still, the bracket is where the report card changes. FIFA’s knockout-stage path begins with the round of 16 and then moves through the quarter-finals and semi-finals to the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium. Mexico’s perfect group stage improved its standing, but it did not settle the larger question of whether the program can carry that control into matches where one mistake ends the campaign.

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That is the tension now hanging over Mexico’s tournament. Finishing above Brazil, Germany and the Netherlands in the first phase suggests a team capable of handling pressure, protecting leads and managing a group-stage schedule with authority. Falling short once the format turns unforgiving would mean the record flatters as much as it advances, leaving the next cycle to answer whether this was a genuine step forward or simply the best-looking exit among the teams left behind.