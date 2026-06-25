Mexico World Cup celebration turns chaotic after car hits crowd in Cabo San Lucas

A Mexico World Cup victory party in Cabo San Lucas ended with a car driving into a crowd, leaving 17 people needing medical treatment.

Seventeen people received medical treatment after a vehicle drove through a crowd in Cabo San Lucas on Wednesday night, turning a celebration of Mexico’s World Cup win into a public-order emergency. Los Cabos city hall said the driver was among the injured and was arrested at the scene as authorities opened an investigation.

The crash came after Mexico beat Czechia 3-0 in its final group-stage match, a result that sent fans into the streets across the country. FIFA’s official match report said Mexico finished its group-stage commitments with a third straight victory, with goals from Mateo Chavez in the 55th minute, Julian Quinones in the 61st and Alvaro Fidalgo in stoppage time.

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City hall said preliminary information showed the vehicle had been surrounded by a group of people before it drove through the crowd for reasons still under investigation. Officials did not immediately say whether the act was intentional, accidental or connected to a confrontation. Acting Mayor Jose Manuel Larumbe said he wanted to express “our deepest solidarity” with those affected and their families, and said authorities would keep the public informed as the inquiry continued.

The episode drew immediate attention because it unfolded in Cabo San Lucas, one of Mexico’s busiest resort areas, where nightlife and large public gatherings are routine. Los Cabos tourism authorities describe Cabo San Lucas as a major destination at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, and say the municipality includes San José del Cabo, Cabo San Lucas, Santiago, Miraflores and La Ribera. The same tourism material portrays the city as a place where “every night [is] a celebration under the stars,” a description that fits the dense crowds and fast-moving traffic conditions that can complicate crowd control during spontaneous celebrations.

The incident also raised questions about how quickly local security and emergency systems can respond when a sports celebration spills into streets built for tourist traffic, not mass gathering management. With the investigation still underway, officials have yet to determine whether the vehicle’s path through the crowd stemmed from a confrontation, a mistake or something more deliberate, leaving a festive night in Baja California Sur defined instead by ambulances, arrests and unanswered questions.