Mexico's perfect World Cup run sets up Azteca showdown

Mexico reached the last 16 with four wins, no goals against and a 2-0 rout of Ecuador, setting up a return to the pressure of the Estadio Azteca.

Mexico’s 2-0 win over Ecuador sent the national team into the last 16 and back toward Estadio Azteca, where the stakes are now as much about the venue as the form. Mexico have won all four matches at this World Cup without conceding a goal, a run that has turned a home tournament into a statement of control.

The setting matters. One account puts Mexico’s competitive record at Estadio Azteca at 70 wins, 17 draws and only two defeats from 89 matches, and Mexico are unbeaten in 10 World Cup games there. With a capacity commonly cited at about 114,600, the stadium has long delivered a crowd advantage that visiting teams cannot match, especially when Mexico play in front of a dominant home majority in Mexico City.

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Estadio Azteca’s history gives the tie a heavier edge. It is the only stadium to host two men’s World Cup finals, staging Brazil against Italy in 1970 and Argentina against West Germany in 1986. The 1986 World Cup in Mexico ran from 31 May to 29 June that year, and the stadium also hosted Argentina’s 2-1 quarter-final win over England on 22 June 1986, a match defined by Diego Maradona’s Hand of God and Goal of the Century.

That memory still frames any possible meeting with England, because Mexico’s current run is not just about results but about where those results are being built. The Ecuador win was described as Mexico’s first World Cup knockout victory since 1986, and it came after a storm delay without disrupting their rhythm. At Azteca, that combination of familiarity, noise and expectation has often made Mexico look like a different kind of contender.

Carlos Valenzuela via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

If England are next, they would face more than a team that has started perfectly and not conceded. They would have to cope with a stadium that has already defined some of the World Cup’s most famous moments, and with a Mexico side that has turned home ground into a competitive edge.