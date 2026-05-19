Miami-Dade Offers $300,000 Prize for Water System Innovations

Miami-Dade launches a $300,000 innovation challenge, inviting fresh solutions to modernize its water and sewer systems and ensure long-term resilience.

Miami-Dade County has announced a major initiative to modernize its extensive water and sewer infrastructure, launching a $300,000 innovation challenge targeting new solutions for system upgrades. The Miami-Dade Innovation Authority (MDIA) will oversee the program, seeking proposals from startups, research teams, and technology firms to address the complex challenges facing the region’s aging water and sewer network.

Challenge Aims to Address Aging Infrastructure

The innovation challenge comes as Miami-Dade’s water and sewer systems face increasing pressure from population growth, climate change, and the need for greater operational efficiency. According to the county’s Water and Sewer System Master Plan, the region’s infrastructure—some of it decades old—requires significant upgrades to maintain service quality and regulatory compliance.

Miami-Dade’s water system serves over 2.3 million residents and processes nearly 300 million gallons per day. Modernization is critical to ensure continued delivery of safe, reliable water and effective wastewater management, especially as the county confronts rising sea levels and extreme weather events.

Details of the MDIA Innovation Challenge

The MDIA Innovation Challenge offers a total of $300,000 in funding and is open to entrepreneurs, researchers, and industry experts. Proposals should focus on technologies and approaches that can:

Improve water treatment efficiency and quality

Reduce leaks and water loss

Enhance system resilience against flooding and climate impacts

Modernize monitoring and data management

Promote sustainability and energy efficiency

Applicants are required to submit detailed plans outlining their concept, anticipated impact, and scalability. Selected solutions may be piloted in real-world settings through partnerships with the county’s ongoing capital improvement program, which already invests in major upgrades and expansions.

Why Modernization Is Urgent

Data from the EPA shows that while Miami-Dade maintains high compliance with federal water quality standards, the risk of aging pipes and plants leading to disruptions or future violations remains a concern. Utility statistics indicate that customer demand is gradually increasing, underscoring the need for proactive investments.

The innovation challenge is part of a broader strategy to future-proof the system using advanced technologies such as smart sensors, real-time leak detection, and AI-driven water quality analytics. These improvements aim not only to enhance reliability but also to reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

Community and Economic Benefits

Officials believe the challenge will spark regional economic development by attracting innovators and startups to tackle public sector problems. The MDIA expects that successful pilots could be scaled beyond Miami-Dade, setting new standards for urban water management in other coastal communities.

How to Participate

Interested applicants can find full guidelines and application requirements on the MDIA Innovation Challenge page. Proposals will be evaluated based on technical merit, potential impact, feasibility, and alignment with county priorities.

Looking Ahead

As Miami-Dade positions itself as a leader in resilient infrastructure, this innovation challenge marks an important step toward ensuring safe, sustainable water and sewer services for decades to come. With significant funding on the table, the county hopes to turn bold ideas into lasting solutions for its residents and the environment.