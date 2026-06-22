Miami erupts for Uruguay-Cabo Verde World Cup clash in Miami Gardens

Uruguay and Cabo Verde turned Miami Stadium into a cross-continental festival, with flags, chants and a near-capacity crowd for their first senior men’s meeting.

Miami Stadium felt less like a neutral venue than a meeting point for two footballing diasporas, as Uruguay and Cabo Verde drew fans into a chorus of flags, chants and anticipation in Miami Gardens. The Group H clash, Match 37 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was staged before an expected full or near-full house in the renamed stadium, which holds about 65,300 for football.

Kickoff came at 18:00 in Miami, 19:00 in Montevideo and 21:00 in Praia, a detail that captured how far the match reached beyond South Florida. FIFA framed the game as South America meeting Africa, and the stands reflected that transnational pull as supporters from both sides filled the building with color and noise.

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Uruguay arrived at its fifth consecutive World Cup, carrying the weight of a two-time world champion that had fallen in the group stage in Qatar 2022. Cabo Verde, meanwhile, entered as one of the tournament’s featured stories in Group H alongside Spain, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, bringing a different kind of urgency and visibility to the same stage.

The match also marked the first senior men’s meeting between Uruguay and Cabo Verde, adding another layer to a contest already shaped by geography and migration. In a tournament built around 48 teams and 104 matches, the encounter in Miami Gardens stood out as a reminder that World Cup meaning is often made in the crowd as much as on the pitch.

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Reuters images captured Cape Verde fans inside the stadium before kickoff, while local coverage highlighted how supporters from both countries turned Hard Rock Stadium, operating under the Miami Stadium name for the tournament, into a shared celebration. By the time the teams took the field on June 21, the story in Miami was already larger than the scoreboard: it was about two nations, two continents and one stadium acting as a temporary home for both.