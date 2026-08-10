Michael Brennan wins Wyndham Championship, clinches PGA Tour postseason spot

Michael Brennan birdied five straight holes and shot 64 to win at Sedgefield, jumping from outside the playoff picture into the FedExCup top 70.

Michael Brennan turned the Wyndham Championship into a career-changing finish on Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club, birdieing five straight holes on the front nine and closing with a 6-under 64. The three-stroke victory in Greensboro, North Carolina, gave Brennan the tournament title and a place in the PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs.

The win came in the PGA Tour regular-season finale, where the pressure is defined by the playoff cutoff as much as by the trophy itself. Brennan entered the final round far outside the FedExCup Playoffs picture and needed a career week to reach the top 70, the benchmark that decided postseason qualification. By the time the putts dropped on Sunday, that week had become the breakthrough he needed.

Brennan’s run up the leaderboard came at exactly the right time. His five consecutive birdies on the front nine pushed him clear of the field, and he held that edge through the closing stretch to finish three shots ahead. PGA Tour video coverage captured the winning moment as Brennan sank the birdie putt that sealed the championship and his playoff berth.

The result altered both Brennan’s immediate standing and the shape of the postseason field. Instead of leaving Greensboro without a path forward, Brennan moved into the FedExCup Playoffs and earned a spot in the field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was set to open the playoffs the following week in Memphis, Tennessee. For a player on the edge of qualification, the difference between missing and advancing came down to one sharp round at the end of the regular season.

Brennan’s name had already been on the radar before Sunday. PGA Tour coverage on Aug. 8 described Brennan and Beau Hossler as positioned for a postseason push heading into the final round, underscoring how much was at stake for players hovering near the bubble. Brennan delivered the decisive round, while the top-70 cutoff and the points race around him were settled by the final leaderboard.

The Wyndham Championship has long served as one of the last chances to reshape a season, and Brennan used it to do more than win a trophy. His 64 at Sedgefield did not just close the tournament; it changed the course of his year and pushed him into the PGA Tour postseason with momentum that now carries into Memphis.