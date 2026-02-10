Michael Hunter Jr. Leaves Tennessee for NFL Coaching Job

Michael Hunter Jr. is leaving his post as Tennessee's new cornerbacks coach to accept a position in the NFL, just weeks before his first season with the Volunteers.

Michael Hunter Jr., who was recently named the cornerbacks coach for the Tennessee Volunteers football program, is departing the team before coaching his first game to take a position with an NFL franchise, according to multiple reports published Monday.

Quick Departure Before Debut Season

247Sports, On3, and Rocky Top Insider each confirmed that Hunter Jr. is leaving the Volunteers coaching staff just weeks after his appointment. The move comes ahead of the 2026 college football season, leaving Tennessee in search of a replacement for a role critical to the defense’s performance. Rocky Top Insider emphasized the timing, noting that Hunter Jr. was hired earlier in the offseason and had not yet coached in a game for the Volunteers.

Background on Michael Hunter Jr.

Hunter Jr., a former NFL defensive back, joined Tennessee with experience both as a player and a developing coach. During his playing career, Hunter Jr. appeared for several NFL teams, including the New York Giants and Denver Broncos, before transitioning to coaching. According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, Hunter Jr. played in 25 NFL games, recording 17 total tackles and one pass defended.

Prior to his NFL tenure, Hunter Jr. played collegiate football at Indiana and Oklahoma State, compiling career stats that included 7 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles.

Coaching Timeline and Impact

Hunter Jr.’s coaching career was on the rise when Tennessee hired him as their cornerbacks coach, a position considered crucial for the Volunteers’ defensive backfield development. The sudden vacancy means the Volunteers must again adjust their staff just as spring practices and offseason preparations ramp up.

Details about the specific NFL team or role Hunter Jr. will be joining have not yet been publicly confirmed by any of the three outlets. However, all three emphasized that the move is considered a step up for Hunter Jr. and reflects the growing pipeline between college coaching and professional opportunities.

Volunteers Face Coaching Transition

Tennessee’s cornerback group will now be without a full-time position coach as spring football approaches.

The Volunteers were already preparing for significant defensive adjustments ahead of the 2026 season.

The program must quickly identify and hire a replacement to maintain continuity and recruiting momentum.

Rocky Top Insider pointed out the challenge this abrupt change presents, especially given the importance of defensive backfield play in the SEC. On3 and 247Sports also highlighted how coaching stability is a key factor in player development and recruiting.

Analysis: Reflecting Broader Trends

While Hunter Jr.’s swift move to the NFL underscores the allure of professional opportunities for rising college coaches, it also exemplifies the volatility and competitiveness of coaching careers in modern football. High turnover rates continue to impact college programs, with staff changes often occurring late in the offseason or even after initial hires are announced.

For Tennessee, finding a new cornerbacks coach will be a priority as the team seeks to build on recent successes and compete in a challenging SEC landscape. The program’s ability to respond to this transition could influence not only on-field results but also future recruiting classes and staff retention.

As the Volunteers search for a new defensive backs coach, fans and analysts will watch closely to see how the staff adjusts and how this change impacts preparations for the 2026 campaign.