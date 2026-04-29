Michael Jackson Biopic Faces Criticism Over Abuse Allegations

The director of 'Leaving Neverland' criticizes the new Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' for omitting abuse allegations, sparking renewed debate.

The release of the new Michael Jackson biopic, 'Michael,' has reignited controversy as Dan Reed, director of the acclaimed documentary 'Leaving Neverland,' sharply criticized the film for its omission of longstanding abuse allegations against the late pop star.

Documentary Director Voices Concerns

Dan Reed, whose documentary Leaving Neverland brought global attention to allegations of child sexual abuse against Michael Jackson, has publicly condemned the biopic for what he views as a failure to address accusations that have been part of the singer’s legacy for decades. In his recent comments, Reed asserted that the film’s narrative sidesteps significant aspects of Jackson’s life, particularly the allegations that have been explored in depth in documentaries and news reports. Variety reported on Reed’s outspoken reaction, emphasizing his view that the film’s creative choices amount to ignoring a critical chapter of Jackson’s story.

Background on the Allegations

The allegations against Michael Jackson have persisted for years, with multiple legal cases and settlements drawing attention to the issue. For readers seeking a comprehensive timeline and context, the BBC News provides a detailed summary, including major cases, settlements, and the outcomes of various investigations. Notably, Jackson was never criminally convicted, but the controversy has remained a divisive subject in the public sphere.

Public and Critical Reactions

Reed’s criticism reflects broader debates about how the entertainment industry handles the legacies of figures accused of serious misconduct. Following the release of Leaving Neverland, a Pew Research Center poll found that a majority of Americans believed it was appropriate to reconsider playing Jackson’s music on radio, highlighting the shift in public opinion after renewed scrutiny of the allegations.

The biopic 'Michael' has been criticized for not addressing abuse claims.

Jackson’s legacy remains controversial due to allegations and settlements, such as the 1993 settlement agreement.

Polls show changing public attitudes toward Jackson’s music and legacy since the airing of abuse allegations.

The Ongoing Debate Over Representation

Critics argue that films and biopics about public figures carry a responsibility to address all aspects of their subject’s life, especially when allegations of abuse are well-documented and widely discussed. Supporters of the film may contend that its focus is on Jackson’s musical achievements and personal struggles, not the allegations themselves. However, as Reed’s comments illustrate, omitting such significant claims can be seen as an attempt to rewrite or sanitize history.

The conversation about child sexual abuse in the entertainment industry remains urgent. According to RAINN’s child sexual abuse statistics, these crimes are both prevalent and widely underreported, with lasting effects on survivors. The Department of Justice has also found that case processing for such allegations is complex and inconsistent, further complicating the public’s understanding of high-profile cases like Jackson’s.

Looking Ahead

As 'Michael' draws audiences and critical attention, the conversation around Michael Jackson’s legacy—and the broader issue of how media depicts controversial figures—continues. The clash between artistic interpretation and the responsibility to confront uncomfortable truths underscores the ongoing debate over representation in biographical filmmaking. For those interested in the prevalence and impact of child sexual abuse, a recent meta-analysis sheds light on global trends, risk factors, and the importance of comprehensive storytelling when it comes to public figures with complex legacies.