Michael Kim shoots 59 at 3M Open, joins PGA Tour elite

Michael Kim’s bogey-free 59 ended with a 24-foot birdie on 18, making him the 15th PGA Tour player to break 60 at the 3M Open.

Michael Kim shot a 59 in the second round of the 3M Open on Friday, finishing with a 24-foot birdie on the 18th hole at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The bogey-free round included 12 birdies and made Kim the 15th player in PGA Tour history to break 60, a number that still lands like a shock in golf.

The closing putt gave the round one more layer of distinction. PGA TOUR video coverage said the birdie on 18 was the longest putt ever made in a PGA Tour round of 59, and the score stood as a course-record at TPC Twin Cities. Kim also birdied the final four holes, and his 59 moved him to the top of the leaderboard with Scottie Scheffler seven shots back.

That kind of score remains one of golf’s signature thresholds because it demands nearly perfect work from tee to green and no lapse under pressure. The 3M Open round was the lowest on the PGA Tour this year, and it came only after a long history of near misses and rare breakthroughs. Golfweek’s history of sub-60 rounds traced the first PGA Tour 59 to Al Geiberger in 1977, then Chip Beck in 1991 and David Duval in 1999, with 11 more PGA Tour golfers getting there since 2010.

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The timing made the feat even more consequential. PGA TOUR video coverage said the 2026 3M Open was being played with just three events remaining before the FedExCup Playoffs, which gave Kim’s round late-season weight beyond the single day in Minnesota. For a player whose career had now produced one of the rarest scores in the sport, the 59 served as both a statistical landmark and a sharp reminder of what Kim can do when every part of the game clicks at once.