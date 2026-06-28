Michael Vaughan says England must replace Ben Stokes and his persona

Michael Vaughan says England lose more than runs and wickets with Ben Stokes. He warned the side must replace Stokes' winning persona, authority and pressure-game edge.

Michael Vaughan said England must replace Ben Stokes’ “winning persona” as well as his runs and wickets after the 35-year-old stunned the Test side by retiring from international cricket during the fourth day of the third and deciding Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

Stokes told team-mates before play that “the reasons can wait,” and the timing left England dealing with more than a selection gap. Vaughan described him as one of England’s greatest players when the pressure is on, arguing that the bigger loss is the competitive identity Stokes carried into a dressing room that has often leaned on his authority in tight moments. That, Vaughan said, is the part England will find hardest to replace.

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The mood around the side had already turned turbulent in the fortnight before the announcement. Stokes missed the second Test after an incident in a London nightclub, and England’s defeat at The Oval gave Vaughan a glimpse of the hole Stokes will leave behind. Vaughan also suggested the timing of the retirement may have been shaped by a fall-out with the ECB and a lack of trust between Stokes and management, adding another layer of strain to a decision that immediately triggered intense speculation.

Stokes departs with an England central contract running until September 2027 and with a home Ashes series in 2027 still on the calendar. He also walks away having just reached a rare Test all-round milestone, becoming only the second player in history after Jacques Kallis to pass 7,000 Test runs and 250 wickets. Vaughan said Stokes has repeatedly delivered whenever England have needed something most, a record that made his influence about far more than statistics alone.

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ECB chair Richard Thompson paid tribute to Stokes as one of England’s greatest ever cricketers and one of the defining figures of his generation. Thompson said Stokes’ performances under pressure and his ability to produce the extraordinary had created memories that would endure, a fitting farewell for a player whose value stretched from scorecard to atmosphere.