Michigan eases lettuce warning as cyclospora cases decline

Michigan lifted its lettuce warning as cyclosporiasis reports eased, but shoppers still face recalled bagged salads, a 15-state outbreak and two deaths.

Michigan health officials eased their lettuce guidance on Aug. 7, telling residents to return to routine produce guidance and usual salad routines while still avoiding recalled lettuce. The move came as new cyclospora case reports and emergency department visits began to decline, but it did not fully calm the anxiety that has spread through grocery aisles and restaurant kitchens.

The warning’s retreat underscored how slowly confidence returns after a foodborne illness outbreak touches a staple product like lettuce. Cyclospora can cause watery diarrhea, stomach cramps and fatigue, and symptoms can last for days or weeks, which has made bagged salads and ready-to-eat greens a source of caution even as officials said the danger was easing. Stores that had pulled items from shelves, and consumers who had already cut back on produce purchases, were left sorting through what was safe to buy, stock and serve.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said its investigation involved Cyclospora illnesses linked to iceberg lettuce in July 2026 and stretched across 15 states. Michigan’s own case count had climbed sharply before the advice changed, reaching 11,508 on Aug. 4 and more than 12,400 by Aug. 6. That scale turned a state-level warning into a broader supply-chain problem, with contamination concerns affecting distribution, inventory and menu planning far beyond Michigan.

Public health officials still singled out recalled product as the line that shoppers should not cross. Michigan continued to recommend avoiding recalled lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico sourced from central Mexico, a reminder that the guidance was easing without disappearing. For grocers, that meant the decision had to be translated into shelf labels, supplier checks and customer questions. For restaurants, it meant reevaluating salad offerings while trying to avoid unnecessary pullbacks that could cut into sales.

The outbreak’s seriousness has also shaped consumer behavior. Michigan reported the first U.S. deaths tied to the outbreak on Aug. 3, and later coverage said there were two deaths, both involving patients with significant underlying health conditions. Those deaths, combined with the rapid rise in cases, gave the lettuce warning unusual force. Even after the official all-clear began to soften, the trust gap remained wide enough to keep shoppers wary of the produce section.