Michigan man kills wife, six children, then sets home ablaze

Authorities said a man shot his wife and six children, then burned their Grand Haven Township home and killed himself, leaving pets dead too.

Authorities said Monday that a man shot his wife and six children, then set their Grand Haven Township home on fire before killing himself. The victims were found Friday at a house on Riverside Trail near Birdsong Lane, close to 148th Avenue and Mercury Drive in Ottawa County, where family pets also died in the blaze.

Investigators identified the dead as Kristopher Karolkiewicz, 47, and Amanda “Mandy” Karolkiewicz, 39, along with six children ages 5 to 15. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the case was being treated as a murder-suicide, and later findings ruled Amanda Karolkiewicz and the children homicides while Kristopher Karolkiewicz’s death was ruled a suicide. Authorities said the fire was started after the killings, and guns were recovered from the home.

Police first described the scene as suspicious before announcing the murder-suicide determination Monday. Capt. Jacob Sparks said, "This is an unspeakable tragedy that we may never completely understand why it happened. But we will do our best to find the answers and to honor the memory of those victims." His comments came as investigators worked through the sequence of the shootings and the fire.

Source: townnews.com

The deaths quickly reached beyond the home and into the local school community. Grand Haven Area Public Schools said it would offer support to grieving community members after learning that six school-aged children were among the dead. Relatives described Amanda Karolkiewicz as a beloved substitute teacher, and a family member asked the public not to speculate about motives as the family turned to prayer.

The case has left a stark set of unanswered questions about what anyone outside the house may have known before Friday’s fire, including whether there had been prior warning signs, calls for help or other contact with police, schools or mental-health services. For now, the public record centers on the same few facts: eight dead, a burned home, recovered guns and a family that neighbors and relatives are now left trying to mourn.