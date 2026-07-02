Michigan parents charged in 7-year-old son's starvation and abuse death

Casper O’Brien weighed 255 pounds at death, and prosecutors say his parents ignored obvious signs of neglect, abuse and medical crisis in their Flint Township home.

Damien O’Brien and Jessica O’Brien were charged in Genesee County with second-degree murder, torture and three counts of second-degree child abuse after the death of their 7-year-old son, Casper O’Brien, who weighed 255 pounds when he died. The couple was arraigned in June 2026 and remained held without bond in the Genesee County jail as the case moved toward a probable cause hearing.

The Genesee County Medical Examiner’s Office listed Casper’s cause of death as dilated cardiomyopathy, with morbid obesity and weight as contributing conditions. Casper was 4 feet, 2.5 inches tall and medically classified as obese. First responders were called to the family’s Flint Township home on Nov. 4, 2025, after he stopped breathing, and he died the following November.

Casper was bedridden, nonverbal and not attending school. He had severe bed sores and rashes, along with a home packed with trash and hoarding conditions. Emergency crews had to work around the mess when they arrived.

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The family had health insurance, but Casper saw a primary care provider only once, in February 2024. At that visit, he was diagnosed with a cough, congestion and metabolic disease. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the child was fed an improper diet, a steady diet of snack foods, and said the parents failed to get him the nutrition and medical care he needed despite having coverage.

A 5-year-old daughter was removed from the home and placed in foster care after the incident. The parents also called a veterinarian for the family dog the morning Casper went into cardiac arrest, even though they did not take the children to a doctor.

Source: cnn.com

Damien O’Brien’s attorney, Elias Fanous, said his client was “innocent until proven guilty” and declined to speculate on the case. Jessica O’Brien’s attorney did not immediately comment. Competency evaluations are now part of the proceedings.