Michigan Senate primary tests Democrats’ future as El-Sayed leads Stevens

Abdul El-Sayed led Haley Stevens 54% to 39% in the latest primary poll as Michigan Democrats weighed a progressive lane against a centrist one.

Abdul El-Sayed led Haley Stevens 54% to 39% in a July 30 Emerson College Polling survey, the sharpest sign yet that Michigan Democrats are entering Tuesday’s Senate primary split between a populist message and a more pragmatic pitch. The seat is open because Sen. Gary Peters is not seeking re-election in 2026, and former Rep. Mike Rogers is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

The primary has become a larger test of where Democrats want their party to go. NPR described the contest as a proxy battle between establishment and insurgent politics, and between a more moderate line and a progressive one. El-Sayed, the former Wayne County health director and a longtime critic of corporate influence, has leaned into a left-leaning, anti-establishment message. Stevens, a congresswoman from Michigan, has cast herself as the candidate best able to win back voters who might otherwise sit out a general election.

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The numbers have remained volatile. A poll reported by The Hill on Aug. 3 found Rogers ahead of El-Sayed and Stevens slightly ahead of Rogers in some general-election matchups. A July 10 memorandum from Data for Progress and the Working Families Party said a June 15-22 survey found El-Sayed leading Rogers 47% to 46% in one general-election test, while Stevens trailed Rogers 45% to 46%. That memo also argued El-Sayed was better known, more popular, and more resilient to negative attacks.

Source: Kenneth C. Zirkel via Openverse (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Money and Israel have driven much of the clash between the two Democrats. Reporting in early August showed Stevens and El-Sayed trading sharp attacks over campaign spending and U.S. support for Israel, while AIPAC spent heavily against El-Sayed. Those fights have sharpened the ideological stakes beyond a simple name-recognition race and have given both campaigns a clear turnout test: El-Sayed’s operation is betting on younger voters and disaffected Democrats, while Stevens is aiming to unite moderates and mainstream Democratic voters who want a more conventional nominee.

Photo by Edmond Dantès

Michigan’s Black voters have also been singled out in national coverage as a potentially decisive bloc in the primary. With Rogers waiting on the Republican side, the outcome on the Democratic ballot will determine whether Democrats choose a nominee built on centrist persuasion or one driven by populist mobilization.