Michigan’s Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr., along with Kansas star Darryn Peterson, have declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, signaling major changes for college basketball.

Three of college basketball's brightest talents—Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr., and Darryn Peterson—have officially declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, according to multiple sports news outlets. The announcements, made within hours of each other, set the stage for a high-profile draft class and significant roster changes for two powerhouse programs.

Michigan Loses Key Frontcourt Players

Aday Mara, the 7-foot center for the Michigan Wolverines, formally entered the NBA Draft pool, as first reported by Yahoo Sports. Mara, a highly touted international prospect, has been instrumental for Michigan since his arrival. His combination of size, shot-blocking, and passing ability made him a focal point of the Wolverines’ frontcourt. Detailed season-by-season and career statistics for Mara highlight his impact—he averaged double-digit points and nearly 8 rebounds per game during his collegiate career, while also providing key rim protection and interior scoring.

Joining Mara in the draft is Morez Johnson Jr., a dynamic forward whose versatility and athleticism turned heads throughout the 2025-26 season. On3 confirmed Johnson Jr.'s decision to declare, which further depletes Michigan’s roster of NBA-caliber talent. Johnson was known for his defensive versatility and ability to finish around the rim, contributing significant minutes and production for the Wolverines. The loss of both Mara and Johnson Jr. means Michigan will be without two of its leading contributors, a scenario that will likely require a major reshuffling of the lineup for the 2026-27 campaign.

Mara: Averaged 12.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game

Johnson Jr.: Averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game

Both players are expected to draw significant interest from NBA teams, with analysts noting Mara’s unique skill set for a player of his size and Johnson Jr.’s two-way potential as assets at the next level.

Kansas Star Darryn Peterson Enters Draft

Meanwhile, Darryn Peterson, a standout guard for the Kansas Jayhawks, also announced his intention to enter the 2026 NBA Draft. Both RealGM and KU Sports reported on Peterson’s declaration, underscoring his status as one of the top prospects in the nation. Peterson’s combination of scoring prowess, court vision, and defensive tenacity made him a cornerstone for Kansas. During his collegiate career, Peterson delivered consistently strong performances against top-tier competition, and his name has frequently appeared on NBA Draft prospect rankings.

Peterson: Averaged 18.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game

Peterson’s departure marks a major shift for Kansas, as he was widely expected to be a leader on and off the court heading into next season. His draft stock is projected to be high, with scouts praising his maturity and readiness for the professional game.

Draft Implications and Next Steps

With Mara, Johnson Jr., and Peterson all entering the draft, the 2026 class is already shaping up to be one of the most talented in recent memory. NBA teams in need of frontcourt size, defensive versatility, and dynamic guard play will be watching these prospects closely. The decisions by these players to turn pro also highlight the ongoing trend of top college players opting to declare after standout seasons, impacting the competitive landscape for programs like Michigan and Kansas.

As the NBA Draft process unfolds, all eyes will be on how these talented athletes perform in pre-draft workouts and combine settings. Their collegiate records and recent declarations have solidified their status as top prospects, and their journeys will be closely followed by scouts, fans, and analysts alike.

Looking Forward

The loss of Mara and Johnson Jr. leaves a significant gap for Michigan, while Kansas will have to regroup without Peterson’s leadership and playmaking. For each of these athletes, the move to the professional ranks is the next logical step in their development, and their performances in the NBA will be a testament to their college legacies. Fans can track their ongoing progress and draft projections through resources like ESPN’s Best Available and historical NBA Draft data.