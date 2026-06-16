Michigan State leadership turmoil sparks talk of Mark Hollis return

Michigan State’s twin leadership exits put board politics on display, and Mark Hollis said he would talk about a return as Tom Izzo blasted the turmoil.

Michigan State’s abrupt loss of both its president and athletic director has pushed a long-running governance problem into the open, and it has revived talk of a familiar name returning to East Lansing. Mark Hollis said he would be open to speaking with the university about coming back, even as Tom Izzo lashed out at the instability that has rocked the school.

The churn came fast. Kevin Guskiewicz announced on May 27 that he was leaving Michigan State to become Clemson University’s president, and Clemson later said he had been chosen unanimously as its 16th president. Reporting said Guskiewicz had led Michigan State for just over two years.

Then J Batt was hired away by Kentucky on Monday, June 15, to become the University of Kentucky’s athletic director and chief executive officer of Champions Blue LLC. Batt’s departure capped roughly a year at Michigan State, after previous senior roles at Georgia Tech and Alabama. The quick exits left the Spartans searching for continuity at a moment when the athletic department remains central to the university’s identity and public image.

Izzo made clear how raw the situation has become. He publicly criticized the leadership changes, said he was tired of the instability and urged alumni to get involved. His anger landed against the backdrop of a Michigan State Board of Trustees that, as AP-linked reporting described it, is an eight-member elected body and a recurring source of conflict. Guskiewicz’s own departure message pointed to differing perspectives within that board, underscoring how internal politics have spilled into the open.

That is the opening that makes Hollis’s name matter again. Hollis served as Michigan State’s athletic director from January 1, 2008, to January 31, 2018, and during that run he helped elevate the program’s national profile with attention-grabbing events such as a basketball game on an aircraft carrier and hockey at Spartan Stadium. His tenure also ended amid the fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal, a reminder that Michigan State’s sports operation has long been shaped by reputational crisis as much as competitive success.

Photo by Werner Pfennig

Hollis’s latest comments came while he was serving as tournament director of the PGA Tour’s Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, a sign of how the story stretches beyond campus and into the sports-business world around Detroit. He was also named tournament director, or co-executive director, of the 2026 event, which is reported to be the final scheduled Rocket Classic in Detroit.

For Michigan State, the immediate issue is succession. For the broader university, the deeper concern is governance, because another round of leadership turnover has again made clear how quickly board conflict can become a public crisis.