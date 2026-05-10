Which Michigan Football UDFAs Could Make NFL Rosters?

Several Michigan football undrafted free agents are vying for NFL roster spots. We analyze their chances and what it means for the Wolverines’ pipeline.

Several former Michigan Wolverines are chasing their NFL dreams as undrafted free agents (UDFAs) this season, hoping to earn a spot on active rosters despite not being selected in the draft. Evaluating their prospects highlights both the challenges and potential pathways for college stars entering the league through this route.

The Challenge of Going Undrafted

Each year, a significant number of college football players who go undrafted sign with NFL teams as free agents. While their path is uncertain, history shows that UDFAs can and do carve out successful careers, though the odds are steeper compared to their drafted counterparts. According to Michigan’s football history, the program has consistently sent both drafted and undrafted players to the league, but only a fraction of those UDFAs stick on final rosters.

UDFAs must compete not only with drafted rookies but also with returning veterans for limited roster spots.

Rosters typically feature 53 active players, with only a handful of open spots after the draft and free agency.

Many UDFAs initially land on practice squads, providing a developmental path but no guarantee of playing time.

Michigan’s 2026 UDFA Class

This year, several Wolverines signed as UDFAs, each with unique strengths and question marks. While Maize n Brew analyzed which Michigan UDFA has the best shot at making an NFL roster, the consensus is that opportunity and fit with team needs are as important as talent. The full list of Michigan UDFAs and their new teams is documented on the official NFL transactions log.

Key factors impacting their chances include:

Special Teams Value : Many UDFAs boost their stock by contributing on special teams, an essential aspect for the back end of the roster.

: Many UDFAs boost their stock by contributing on special teams, an essential aspect for the back end of the roster. Position Versatility : Players who can fill multiple roles (e.g., linebacker/safety hybrids, offensive linemen who play guard and tackle) have increased value.

: Players who can fill multiple roles (e.g., linebacker/safety hybrids, offensive linemen who play guard and tackle) have increased value. Pro Day and Combine Results: Standout athletic testing, as tracked on MockDraftable’s combine data, can help a player stand out to scouts and coaches.

Most Promising Michigan UDFAs

While individual players’ fortunes can change quickly in NFL camps, analysts and fans have identified a handful of Michigan UDFAs with the best chance to make an impact:

Special Teams Standouts : Players known for their toughness and willingness to play on coverage units often get an early look. Michigan’s reputation for physical, well-coached special teams contributors benefits its UDFAs.

: Players known for their toughness and willingness to play on coverage units often get an early look. Michigan’s reputation for physical, well-coached special teams contributors benefits its UDFAs. Defensive Backs and Linebackers : These positions often provide roster flexibility, allowing UDFAs to contribute in multiple packages or roles.

: These positions often provide roster flexibility, allowing UDFAs to contribute in multiple packages or roles. Developmental Offensive Linemen: NFL teams are always seeking depth up front, and linemen with positional versatility can find a niche.

For the latest contracts and where each Michigan UDFA landed, readers can consult the Spotrac UDFA tracker and see signing bonuses, teams, and positional breakdowns.

What Success Looks Like

Making an NFL roster as a UDFA is a significant achievement, but it’s just the first step. Some UDFAs from Michigan have gone on to become starters or even Pro Bowlers, though most face an uphill battle to remain in the league. The career statistics for Michigan alumni in the NFL show a handful of undrafted players with meaningful careers.

For fans tracking Michigan’s pipeline to the NFL, UDFAs represent both the depth of talent in the program and the unpredictability of professional football careers. Their journeys will be shaped by performance in training camp, preseason games, and sometimes, a bit of good fortune with roster moves or injuries.

Looking Ahead

As NFL teams finalize their rosters later this summer, Michigan’s UDFAs will be among hundreds vying for limited spots. While only a select few will make the cut, their stories are a reminder of the determination required to succeed at football’s highest level—and of the Wolverines’ ongoing presence in the league, whether through the draft or the hard-fought path of undrafted free agency.