Michigan's Most Impactful NFL Stars

From Tom Brady’s record-setting career to Charles Woodson’s defensive brilliance, Michigan alumni have left a lasting mark on the NFL.

Michigan Wolverines football has produced a remarkable legacy in the NFL, with alumni who have set records, earned Hall of Fame honors, and shaped the game for generations. Sports Illustrated’s recent feature highlights the best Michigan football players to make their mark in the league, showcasing the program’s lasting impact on professional football.

Tom Brady: The Gold Standard of NFL Success

Any discussion of Michigan’s top NFL alumni starts with Tom Brady. Widely considered the greatest quarterback in league history, Brady’s accomplishments are unrivaled. He holds NFL records for career passing yards, touchdowns, wins, and Super Bowl victories. Over 23 seasons, Brady amassed over 89,000 passing yards, 649 touchdown passes, and seven Super Bowl titles—more than any franchise in NFL history. His relentless drive and adaptability have made him a symbol of excellence for Michigan and the NFL alike.

Defensive Icons: Charles Woodson’s Versatility

Charles Woodson stands as one of the most versatile defensive backs ever to play the game. The only player to win the Heisman Trophy as a primarily defensive player at Michigan, Woodson transitioned to a stellar NFL career with the Raiders and Packers. He recorded 65 interceptions, 33 forced fumbles, and 13 defensive touchdowns over 18 seasons, earning both Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors. Woodson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021, cementing his legacy as a game-changing defender.

Offensive Line Greats: Strength in the Trenches

Michigan’s reputation for producing elite linemen is reflected in the NFL careers of Steve Hutchinson, Jake Long, and Dan Dierdorf.

Steve Hutchinson was named to seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams during his 12-year career, becoming a Hall of Famer in 2020.

Jake Long, the first overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, earned four Pro Bowl selections as a dominant left tackle for the Dolphins and Rams.

Dan Dierdorf played 13 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, was named to the 1970s All-Decade Team, and entered the Hall of Fame in 1996.

Historic Talent: Tom Harmon’s NFL Journey

While Tom Harmon is best remembered for his collegiate exploits, including the 1940 Heisman Trophy, he also had a brief NFL career. Harmon’s NFL numbers may not match his college impact, but his legacy as a pioneering Michigan athlete in the pros remains influential.

Michigan’s Broad NFL Pipeline

Beyond these superstars, Michigan has developed dozens of standout NFL contributors across all positions. The school’s all-time NFL alumni list includes hundreds of players, with many achieving longevity and team success. Stathead’s Michigan career leaderboards showcase Wolverines who lead the way in pro passing, rushing, and defensive stats.

Key Accolades and Honors

Multiple Pro Football Hall of Famers originating from Michigan

Dozens of Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections

Super Bowl champions at nearly every position group

Legacy and Ongoing Influence

Michigan’s tradition of sending elite talent to the NFL continues to shape the league. The program’s focus on fundamentals, leadership, and versatility is evident in the lasting careers of its alumni. As NFL rosters evolve, the Wolverines’ influence remains steady, inspiring the next generation of players.

The stories of Brady, Woodson, Hutchinson, Long, Dierdorf, and Harmon are only a part of Michigan’s deep connection to professional football. With new stars emerging each season, the Wolverines’ pipeline shows no sign of slowing down, ensuring their legacy in the NFL endures for years to come.