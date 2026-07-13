Mick Jagger says politics should stay in small doses in songs

Mick Jagger said concert politics should come in "small doses," setting his approach apart from Bruce Springsteen's overtly political 2026 tour.

Mick Jagger used a July 11 interview on The New York Times podcast The Interview to draw a line between songwriting and sermonizing, saying political content belongs in "small doses" and that he does not want to "lecture" concert audiences. The 82-year-old Rolling Stones frontman was speaking with David Marchese as the band promoted Foreign Tongues, its 25th studio album, released July 10.

The conversation, which also touched aging, fame, touring and the Rolling Stones' live future, included a chapter labeled "Mixing politics into his songs." Another section discussed "Ringing Hollow," a song described as being about America. Jagger's answer suggested he still sees room for political shading in the music itself, but not for long onstage speeches that turn a concert into a political forum.

AI-generated illustration

That stance landed differently because another major rock figure has spent 2026 taking the opposite route. Bruce Springsteen opened his March 31 show in Minneapolis with four pointed topical speeches spread through a three-hour, 27-song set, then carried the same approach to Washington, D.C., where the crowd chanted "ICE out now!" Springsteen had already drawn attention during his 2025 U.K. tour after calling the Trump administration "treasonous" from the stage.

Photo by Dustin Tray

Jim Summaria, http://www.jimsummariaphoto.com/ via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Taken together, the two artists showed how legacy performers are weighing politics in an era of polarized audiences. Jagger did not reject political material altogether; he narrowed its place, treating it as something that could live inside a lyric without taking over the night. Springsteen used the concert platform itself to make the message unavoidable, leaning into direct confrontation rather than restraint.