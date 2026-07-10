Mick Jagger says Rolling Stones hope to tour new album Foreign Tongues

Mick Jagger said the Rolling Stones want to tour Foreign Tongues, after the 82-year-old frontman weighed another run following a 2024 stadium trek and Grammy-winning comeback.

The Rolling Stones released Foreign Tongues on Friday and Mick Jagger said the band hopes to tour behind it. The launch in London on Wednesday night came with a drone-light show, a fitting display for a group that still treats a new album like a major event. At 82, Jagger is framing the record as another live cycle, not a farewell.

Foreign Tongues is the band’s 25th studio album and only its second since drummer Charlie Watts died in 2021. It follows Hackney Diamonds, which won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album and powered a 2024 North American tour that opened April 28, 2024, in Houston. That run reached New Orleans, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Santa Clara, showing that the Stones can still fill a broad touring map with a new studio campaign.

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The release strategy also underlines how the band packages longevity as an ongoing product. The Rolling Stones’ official materials say Foreign Tongues is available in multiple formats, including colored LPs, a box set, standard CDs and cassette. The same messaging says the album is rooted in blues, country, rock and classic Stones songwriting, and the band has paired the release with behind-the-scenes studio content to present it as a full-era project rather than a one-off single drop.

Jagger told Willie Geist, “Well, I’d love to. I really want to. And, I’m ready to go,” when asked whether the band would head back on the road. He said he did not think the Stones would play shows in 2026 but hoped they would do dates next year. Keith Richards said at the album launch that the group could talk about touring next year.

Source: AXS TV

That combination of a fresh studio release, a high-profile launch and the prospect of another tour is the core of the Stones’ current business model. The band formed in London in 1962, and six decades later it is still able to turn catalog loyalty into new demand, with a Grammy-winning album and a major 2024 tour giving promoters and fans a reason to treat the next run as current rather than retrospective.